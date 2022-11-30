Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.55. 62,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

