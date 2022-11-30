Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $6,821,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,823. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

