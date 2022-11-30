Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.05. The company had a trading volume of 148,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $395.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.40.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

