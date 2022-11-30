Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock remained flat at $147.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,315. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

