Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. 11,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

