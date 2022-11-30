Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $478.70. 21,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.36 and a 200-day moving average of $431.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

