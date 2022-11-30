Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

