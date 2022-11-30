Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 318,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

