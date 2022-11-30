Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 395.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,833. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.