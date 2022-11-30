Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,536 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,966,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. 9,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

