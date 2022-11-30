Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.98% of Fiserv worth $552,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

