Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 30,533 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Home Depot worth $429,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.37. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

