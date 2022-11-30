Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 159,391 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,391 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.23% of ANSYS worth $253,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $243.18. 10,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,649. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $245.21.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

