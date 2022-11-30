Nordea Investment Management AB Has $797.83 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,583 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $797,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 95.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 127,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 62,421 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 341,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.