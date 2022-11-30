Nordea Investment Management AB Has $297.24 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $297,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 473,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840,427. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

