Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $241,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $426.00. 6,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.41 and a 200 day moving average of $405.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

