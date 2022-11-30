Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.70% of IDEX worth $230,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.12. 4,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.81.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

