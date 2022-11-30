Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. eBay comprises 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.46% of eBay worth $556,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 216,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

