Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 591,632 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of Oracle worth $476,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $97,485,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. 101,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

