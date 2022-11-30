Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,545,397 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,832,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $372,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 681,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987,032. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

