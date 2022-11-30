Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Up 18.6%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) was up 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 153,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 44,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Noram Lithium Trading Up 25.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The company has a current ratio of 27.01, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

