NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Up 63.0% in November

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 95,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSP shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 4.0 %

NLSP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 167,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,510. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

