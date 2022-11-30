Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the October 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NSANY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 145,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

