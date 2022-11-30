Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 436 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ingredion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ingredion by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.59. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,846. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

