Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $1.11 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

EEMA traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $85.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.