Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

