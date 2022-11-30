Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 830.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

