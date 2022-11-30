Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $44.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $154.32. 35,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.