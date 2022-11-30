Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.95. 203,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,247. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $675.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

