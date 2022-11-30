Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,248. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

