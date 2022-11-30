Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 19.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,142,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,563. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.20 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.