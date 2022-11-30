NFT Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $665,949.94 and approximately $250.43 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,451.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010441 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00241902 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01797788 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $250.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.