Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,461 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 159,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,503,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

