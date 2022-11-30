Next Level Private LLC Sells 4,443 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Next Level Private LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.64. 17,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

