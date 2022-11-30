Next Level Private LLC Purchases Shares of 23,935 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,203,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

