Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

