Next Level Private LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.09. 64,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

