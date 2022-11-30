Next Level Private LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151,368.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 86,280 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. 22,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

