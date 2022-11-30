Next Level Private LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $279.64. 68,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,720. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

