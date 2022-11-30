Next Level Private LLC Buys 20,407 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Express by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after buying an additional 136,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

