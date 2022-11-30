Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 112,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

