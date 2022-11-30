Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,992,000.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GNR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.
