Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nexans from €93.00 ($95.88) to €88.00 ($90.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of NXPRF opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $101.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

