Newport Trust Co Sells 1,702 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 92,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,479. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
