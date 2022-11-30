Newport Trust Co Lowers Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,577 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.34% of Teradata worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Teradata by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 5,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,346. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.