Newport Trust Co Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.77% of Capital One Financial worth $307,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 70.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

