Newport Trust Co Has $57.13 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $57,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 10,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,751. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

