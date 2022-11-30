Newport Trust Co Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $160,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.