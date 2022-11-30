Newport Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $134,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. 43,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

