NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. II were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.